1 fatally shot during apparent domestic dispute in Dublin

DUBLIN – One person has died in a shooting that stemmed from an apparent domestic dispute in Dublin over the weekend.

According to the Dublin Police Department, officers were called to the Sofi Apartments on San Ramon on Sunday afternoon. Police said there was a dispute between a man, woman, and the woman's estranged husband.

During the dispute, a physical altercation took place between the two men, which resulted in the estranged husband being fatally shot.

In a statement Tuesday, police said that based on the initial investigation and testimony from eyewitnesses, the shooting was in self-defense.

Police did not release the names of the people involved. The condition of the others involved in the dispute was not immediately available.

The Alameda County District Attorney's Office is conducting a review to determine if charges will be filed.