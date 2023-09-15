Inmate killed at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin; cellmate suspected in death

DUBLIN – Alameda County sheriff's deputies have launched a homicide investigation after an inmate was found dead at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin on Wednesday.

According to the sheriff's office, 39-year-old Yuri Brand of El Cerrito was found unresponsive in his cell during a routine observation check around 12:20 p.m. Deputies, along with medical staff and paramedics performed life-saving measures on Brand, but he did not regain consciousness and was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:15 p.m.

The cause of Brand's death was not immediately known and will be determined by the Alameda County Coroner's Bureau.

Deputies said Brand's cellmate, identified as 33-year-old Bryson Levy of Oakland, is suspected of murder. A complaint has been submitted to the Alameda County District Attorney's Office.

Brand was arrested by Piedmont police on Friday on suspicion of trespassing and violating his post-release community supervision.

Levy was arrested by Oakland police on Tuesday on suspicion of vandalism and violating parole conditions. According to jail records, Levy is being held without bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.