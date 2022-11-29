Dublin police say man killed in domestic dispute was shot in self defense

DUBLIN (CBS SF) – The Dublin Police Department announced Tuesday that a man killed during a domestic dispute over a week ago was done in self defense.

Their investigation found that the victim, 38-year-old Kenneth Krainski, was shot during fight with his estranged wife and another man.

On Sunday, Nov. 20, officers were called to the Sofi Apartments on San Ramon. Police said there was a dispute between a man, woman, and Krainski, the woman's estranged husband. During the argument, a fight took place between the two men, which resulted in the estranged husband being fatally shot.

Investigators believed early on that the shooting was self defense and they have since confirmed that theory.

The investigation into the fight was ongoing and was expected forwarded to the District Attorney's Office for final disposition. The identity of the shooter and resident of the apartment is not being released at this time.