Dublin knife shop owner arrested after large cache of illegal weapons found

DUBLIN – The owner of a knife shop in the East Bay was arrested after police discovered a cache of illegal knives, guns and other weapons.

According to police, detectives served a search warrant at Dublin Knives at 6500 Dublin Boulevard on August 11, as part of an investigation into the distribution of illegal weapons.

Police said a search of the business yielded more than 2,000 illegal switchblade knives, 40 rifles and handguns, along with body armor. The search also yielded four cane swords and 245 sets of brass knuckles, which are both illegal under California law.

The business owner, identified as 51-year-old Deepak Chopra of Livermore, was taken into custody on suspicion of possession of illegal firearms, child endangerment and additional charges.

Suspected illegal weapons seized from the owner of knife business in Dublin on August 11, 2023. The owner, identified as 51-year-old Deepak Chopra, was arrested on multiple charges. Dublin Police Services

Detectives also executed a search warrant at Chopra's home, in which additional weapons were found. Among the items found at the home included 19 rifles, 25 assault-rifle style lower receivers, more than 50 high-capacity magazines, along with a jig to make untraceable firearms.

On Thursday, detectives searched a storage unit belonging to Chopra and found more than 50 rifles, 30 handguns and a .30 caliber fully-automatic machine gun.

Authorities did not say when Chopra would appear in court on the charges.