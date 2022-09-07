Alameda County deputy sheriff wanted in early morning Dublin double homicide

DUBLIN -- Two people were dead and an Alameda County deputy wanted in their slaying was the subject of a Bay Area manhunt early Wednesday after a shooting inside a Dublin home.

According to the Alameda County sheriff's office, Dublin police officers responded to a 911 call at the 3100 block of Colebrook Lane near Fallon Road in East Dublin at about 12:45 a.m.

The caller reported two subjects had been shot inside the residence and that the suspect had fled the scene in a vehicle.

Upon arriving, officers found a male and female suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Medical aid was summoned to the residence, but both subjects were pronounced dead at the scene.

Devin Williams Jr., 2007 Volkswagen Jetta suspect vehicle Dublin Police Department

Witnesses identified the shooter as 24-year-old Devin Williams Jr., a deputy with the Alameda County Sheriff's Office. Williams remained at large and police considered him armed and dangerous.

Investigators said he has a home in Stockton and may be driving either a grey, 2007 Volkswagen Jetta with California license plate 6MEA916 or a 2015 Hyundai with California license plate 9BMB449.

Anyone seeing Williams, Jr. or his vehicles was asked to call 911 immediately. Do not attempt to contact him. The public is asked to contact the Dublin Police with any additional information which may assist with this investigation.