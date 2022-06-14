Dub Nation loud and victorious after nail-biting Game 5 win over Boston

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- It was a battle on the court Monday night and Dub Nation rode the ups and downs of a nerve-racking game. On a night where Steph Curry had an off-shooting night, the fans had some doubts about a Warriors win.

In the end, there was a party at Thrive City as the Warriors took down the Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Championship Finals. Some fans think this is the last time the Warriors will play at Chase this season.

Dub Nation had quite a night, watching the Warriors jump out to a big lead, lose the lead and then make a comeback. Through it all, two fans -- Derrik and Eric -- made sure to have fun.

"It's a pool party. Dubs in 6 baby, Dubs in 6," said Derrick, who was wearing an inflatable pool floatie.

They were part of the standing room only crowd and the party kept growing as the night went on.

"It's great," said Eric. "This is Finals basketball. You want to see that kind of spirit."

While there were tense moments, the Warriors pulled out a gutsy Game 5 win on a night Steph Curry didn't sink a single 3. The fans though went home happy.

"I'm glad it's over. I'm glad the Warriors won," said Joan Bloom looking very relieved.

Chelsea Escalante from Wyoming added, "Ohhh. It's amazing. We're so happy they won Game 5 and we can't wait for them to win the series"

When the series has been tied at two, the winner of Game 5 has gone on to win the NBA Finals 73% of the time. Fans like the Warriors odds of bringing a Larry O'Brien trophy to back the Bay.

Frederick Johnson and Celtics fan Philip Parker had a little exchange.

"You really believe that. That you're going to take Game 7 on our home floor?" Johnson asked Parker. "You better hope we don't beat you in the next game, my brother."

"Sounds like we won't be back until next year. Which is fine," said Warriors fan Larry Cohen.

Kai Escalante capped it off with, "Good night Celtics."

Game 6 will be on Thursday in Boston,