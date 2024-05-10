4 arrested after trying to smuggle drugs into Redwood City jail

Four people were arrested after they allegedly tried to smuggle illegal drugs into the Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City, the San Mateo County Sheriff's office said.

The Sheriff's Office said that on April 23, its deputies learned that inmate Froylan Armenta, 23, of Pinole, planned to smuggle drugs into the Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City during a re-booking process. Acting on the information, deputies and correctional officers allegedly found methamphetamine in Armenta's possession.

Investigators also discovered three other people not in custody were involved in the attempt to smuggle drugs into the prison.

Authorities arrested the suspects identified as Guillermo Flores, 31, of Menlo Park; Christopher Merlo, 32, of San Mateo; and Ivete Duran, 34, of South San Francisco.

Armenta was rebooked on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine for sale, transportation for sale of methamphetamine, and conspiracy to commit a felony. The three other suspects were booked into jail for the same suspected crimes.