Drugs confiscated from Oakland store that allegedy sold cannabis, tobacco to minors

Oakland police allegedly confiscated drugs from a store earlier this week after receiving reports it was selling cannabis and tobacco products to minors, police said Thursday.

Officers were alerted Wednesday to a complaint by a resident regarding supposed illegal activities at a store in the 3300 block of MacArthur Boulevard. The only storefront on that block appears to be a smoke shop called Mac Gift Shop at 3315 MacArthur. The complaint alleged the store was selling cannabis and tobacco products to minors.

When officers visited the store, they learned it lacked valid permits from the city and the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration. They also allegedly recovered psychedelic mushrooms, marijuana, and a variety of THC products, including edibles, vapes and wax.

A loaded firearm was also seized during the operation, police said.

"While no arrests were made during the investigation, the case will be forwarded to the Alameda County District Attorney's Office for charging. The Oakland City Attorney's Office will also pursue additional legal action," Oakland police said.

Those with information about prohibited sales of tobacco products and sales to minors in the city can call the Oakland Police Department Alcohol Beverage and Tobacco Complaint Hotline at (510) 777-8677.