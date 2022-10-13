Man carrying 8 pounds of drugs arrested in San Francisco's Tenderloin District

SAN FRANCISCO -- A man arrested Saturday carrying nearly eight pounds of narcotics in the Tenderloin District was charged with multiple felony drug offenses, according to a news release Wednesday from San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins.

Miguel Ramos, 24, was arrested at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday by officers investigating a report of a battery and criminal threats in the area of Golden Gate Avenue and Larkin Street, just north of the Civic Center Plaza.

After taking Ramos into custody, officers allege they found 3.6 kilograms (7.9 pounds) of narcotics, of which 3.5 kilograms was fentanyl and the rest cocaine and methamphetamine.

Ramos was charged with possession with intent to sell fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine, as well as with misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon.

"The amount of fentanyl on our streets is at crisis levels," Jenkins said in the statement. "Ramos' possession of nearly 8 pounds of fentanyl, an amount sufficient to kill more than the entire population in San Francisco, clearly demonstrates that we can no longer allow drug dealers to operate with impunity in our city. My office will work with SFPD to ensure that this individual is held accountable."

The district attorney intends to also file a motion for detention to keep the defendant in custody while pending trial.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.