Boy pulled from water at Bethel Island pronounced dead at hospital

A boy who was found submerged in the water near the docks at Bethel Island by a rescue diver Saturday was pronounced dead at a hospital, a Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office spokesman said.

Deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of Halcyon Place in Bethel Island in the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta around 4:30 p.m. Saturday in response to a report of a missing child -- possibly a drowning, sheriff's spokesman Jimmy Lee said Sunday.

The boy was about 5 years old, according to earlier reports from the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.

The deputies searched for the boy, who was believed to have fallen into the water, Lee said. Sheriff's Office marine patrol deputies also searched, and a diver from the fire district entered the water near the docks to search for him, according to Lee.

The boy was located in the water by the fire district, Lee said. The child was found around 5:10 p.m., according to earlier reports from the fire district.

First responders immediately started life-saving measures and the child was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead later Saturday, Lee said.