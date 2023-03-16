Drone video: Massive slide near Ben Lomond leaves home teetering on cliff's edge

BEN LOMOND -- Nowhere in the San Francisco Bay Area have rains been more fierce and unrelenting than in and around the Santa Cruz Mountain community of Ben Lomond.

Since the parade of 11 atmospheric rivers and other storms began pelting the region beginning on Dec. 26 more than four feet of rain has fallen.

The deluge has left the soil saturated, rivulets of water can be seen leaking out of the hillsides, and local creeks are swollen with runoff.

And the soil is beginning to move. A massive slide currently has shut down Highway 9 between Arbor Rd. and Holiday Lane and is threatening a home perched on the hilltop.

"Recent rain events have resulted in additional slid activity," Caltrans officials said in a news release. "Dirt and debris slid with enough force to move protective concrete barriers from the southbound shoulder to the center of the roadway."

This week's storm disrupted Caltrans crews from shoring up the crumbling hillside.

"Crews had been working to intercept groundwater before it reached the face of the slope prior to the most recent rains," Caltrans officials said.

With another bout of rain forecast for next week, it may be a while before the hillsides stop moving.