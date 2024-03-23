Drone helps police rescue woman held at gunpoint in Tracy; suspects arrested

TRACY -- Tracy police rescued a woman who was being held hostage at gunpoint and arrested two men, authorities said Saturday.

Gerado Tornero-Rosales, 26, of Livermore, was accused of kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon, while Angel Lopez-Gutierrez, 24, of Oakland, was accused of kidnapping and rape, police said in a Facebook posting.

(Left) Angel Lopez-Gutierrez. (R) Gerado Tornero-Rosales. Tracy Police Dept. via Bay City News

Officers received information about 4:45 p.m. Friday that a kidnapping victim was being held in a residence in the 1500 block of Lankershire Drive, police said.

Officers surrounded the residence and launched a video-equipped drone that spotted Tornero-Rosales fleeing out the back of the home, where he was arrested, police said. Lopez-Gutierrez surrendered at the front of the residence.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Detective Andrew Glover at (209) 831-6607 or Andrew.Glover@TracyPD.com, or Detective Lissette Ortiz at (209) 831-6569 or Lissette.Ortiz@TracyPD.com.