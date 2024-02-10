Both drivers killed in early-morning Hwy 4 head-on crash in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD -- The Contra Costa California Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash involving two individuals Saturday morning on eastbound Highway 4 in Brentwood.

At approximately 4:30 a.m., CHP Contra Costa arrived to the scene of a two vehicle collision in the eastbound direction of Highway 4 west of Lone Tree Way. Both drivers of the crash were pronounced deceased at the scene. There were no other occupants, according to CHP.

Per a preliminary investigation, one occupant of a blue Scion TC was traveling westbound in the wrong direction in the eastbound lanes. The second victim drove a black Mazda 3, traveling eastbound at the same location and the vehicles collided head on.

All lanes were blocked during extrication and the roadway was cleared by 7:12 a.m.

It is unknown whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the incident. This crash is still under investigation.

Witnesses to the crash and those with any information of events leading up to it, are asked to contact CHP Contra Costa in Martinez, (925) 646-4980 or e-mail their contact information to 320Investigations@chp.ca.gov to be contacted by investigators.