Driver suspected of firing gun at another vehicle on westbound I-80 in Oakland arrested

The California Highway Patrol on Monday confirmed the weekend arrest of a suspect involved in a non-injury freeway shooting in Oakland.

According to a social media post by the Oakland office of the CHP, on Sunday at around 3:20 p.m., the Golden Gate Communication Center broadcast a report of a non-injury freeway shooting that happened on westbound I-80 near Maritime Avenue in Oakland.

The witness described seeing a person in an older beige GMC Yukon firing a single shot at an unknown vehicle. CHP officers were able to locate the vehicle as it was traveling westbound across the Bay Bridge. The officers coordinated with CHP San Francisco Area units, who were able to conduct a successful stop on the suspect vehicle after it exited I-280 at Alemany Street. Authorities said the driver, who matched description provided by the the witness, was taken detained without incident.

As officers continued to investigate, they located a Glock firearm with an extended magazine and a round in the firing chamber inside the suspect vehicle. The suspect in the freeway shooting -- who CHP did not identify -- was arrested and booked into Santa Rita Jail.

The CHP is still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting incident and asked that anyone who has information regarding the crime to contact the CHP Oakland Area office at (510) 457-2875.