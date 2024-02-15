Driver suffers medical emergency, dies in crash off Highway 24 near Lafayette

A woman was killed Wednesday night when she crashed her vehicle into a tree just off state Highway 24 near Lafayette, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At 6:56 p.m., the CHP received a call about a solo vehicle crash on westbound Highway 24 near Pleasant Hill Road. A Tesla Model S was traveling west when it left the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver was transported to a hospital, where she died.

Investigators said they believe the driver suffered a life-threatening medical emergency, which caused her to lose control of the vehicle and hit the tree.

This crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the crash can contact the CHP's Contra Costa-area office at (925) 646-4980 or email their contact information to 320Investigations@chp.ca.gov to be contacted by the investigating officer.

