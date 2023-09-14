Driver on probation arrested following Highway 101 chase from Santa Rosa to Petaluma

A 34-year-old man was arrested following a car chase that started in Santa Rosa and ended in Petaluma early Thursday morning, according to police.

Shortly after 1:30 a.m. Thursday, an officer attempted to pull over a vehicle in the area of Hearn Avenue and U.S. Highway 101 in Santa Rosa, but the vehicle did not stop and a pursuit ensued on the southbound lanes of Highway 101, Santa Rosa police said.

The car chase went further on the southbound lanes of the highway until the vehicle exited onto Petaluma Boulevard North, where the driver briefly proceeded before turning around and darting west toward the on-ramp back to Highway 101, police said.

Another Santa Rosa officer who joined the chase attempted a pursuit intervention technique maneuver to cause the vehicle to spin out or stop, but the driver sped away to evade it, according to police.

When the officer tried the maneuver again, the driver pulled over and stopped on the overpass to Highway 101 at Petaluma Boulevard North, police said. Officers arrested the driver, who did not further resist. He was identified as Rudolfo Cortez-Maldonado, a Petaluma resident.

Officers allegedly saw unpacked suspected methamphetamine scattered across the front passenger floorboard of Cortez-Maldonado's vehicle. He was also found to be on active probation, Santa Rosa police said.

Cortez-Maldonado was booked into jail on suspicion of felony evading a peace officer, probation violation and possession of a controlled substance.