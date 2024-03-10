Driver on Bay Bridge near Yerba Buena Island opens fire on another vehicle, injuring second driver

A driver heading east on Interstate 80 near Yerba Buena Island was shot and injured Saturday night.

The California Highway Patrol said officers were alerted to a shooting that happened on eastbound I-80 on the Bay Bridge around 8:20 p.m. The shooter pulled up alongside the victim's car and opened fire, CHP said.

Several rounds were fired, and the victim was hit once. The victim was able to stop in the right lane and call 911. They were taken to the hospital and had injuries that were not life-threatening.

Investigators are trying to determine a motive and identify the shooter. Anyone with information is asked to call them at 707-917-4491.