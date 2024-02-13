Driver of stolen Porsche SUV arrested in Pacifica

Pacifica officers arrested a man behind the wheel of a stolen Porsche SUV on Monday morning, police said.

At 7:38 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at the intersection of Alisal Court and Timberhill Street. Upon arrival, they found a black Porsche Macan parked in the area.

Police learned through a routine record check on the vehicle's license plate that the Porsche had been reported stolen out of Vallejo. Officers arrested its sole occupant and the vehicle's owner was notified it had been recovered.

The occupant, identified as 35-year-old Tawny Bruner of Vallejo, had suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia with him inside the vehicle, police alleged.

Bruner was booked into the San Mateo County Jail for suspected vehicle theft, possession of stolen vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Those with relevant information are asked to call the Pacifica Police Department at (650) 738-7314 or a tip line at (650) 359-4444 and refer to Case #24-0348.