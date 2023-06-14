Driver killed in fiery crash on Highway 680 in San Jose

SAN JOSE -- A driver traveling on Interstate Highway 680 in San Jose was killed early Wednesday morning in a fiery solo vehicle crash, the California Highway Patrol reported.

CHP officers were notified about 4:45 a.m. of a fire along the right shoulder of northbound I-680 north of McKee Road. It was determined that the driver of a 2011 Toyota Rav4 lost control for an unknown reason, left the roadway, and collided with a fixed metal box on the right shoulder before becoming fully engulfed in flames, the CHP said.

The wreckage of a Toyota Rav4 following a fiery crash on northbound Interstate Highway 680 in San Jose, June 14, 2023. CBS

The driver, presumed to be a male driver, was not able to get out of the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers closed the two right lanes of the highway during the investigation. Lanes were reopened at approximately 6:47 a.m.

The crash was still under investigation and it was unknown whether alcohol or drug impairment may have played a role. Anyone with information about the crash was asked to contact the CHP San Jose Office at (408) 961-0900.