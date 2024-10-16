Watch CBS News
East Bay News

Driver killed in fiery crash into Fremont building

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now - Morning Edition 10/16/24
PIX Now - Morning Edition 10/16/24 11:30

A person died after driving into a building in Fremont earlier this week, police said.

Fremont police officers were called to the 44700 block of Old Warm Springs Boulevard at about 5:45 p.m. Monday after receiving reports of a collision. Police found a vehicle on fire inside a building in the area, which had vacant retail space on the first floor and apartments on the floors above.

Fremont firefighters extinguished the fire and residents of the building were evacuated because of heavy smoke.

Nobody in the building was injured, but the vehicle's driver was declared dead at the scene.

The driver was going southbound on Warm Springs Boulevard when they lost control, according to police.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation as of Tuesday.  

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.