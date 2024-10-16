Driver killed in fiery crash into Fremont building

A person died after driving into a building in Fremont earlier this week, police said.

Fremont police officers were called to the 44700 block of Old Warm Springs Boulevard at about 5:45 p.m. Monday after receiving reports of a collision. Police found a vehicle on fire inside a building in the area, which had vacant retail space on the first floor and apartments on the floors above.

Fremont firefighters extinguished the fire and residents of the building were evacuated because of heavy smoke.

Nobody in the building was injured, but the vehicle's driver was declared dead at the scene.

The driver was going southbound on Warm Springs Boulevard when they lost control, according to police.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation as of Tuesday.