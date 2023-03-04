Driver killed by single vehicle crash in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD - An early morning single vehicle collision killed the driver involved, according to a press release from Brentwood police.

On Saturday at about 6 am, Brentwood Police officers responded to a solo vehicle collision on eastbound Sand Creek Road west of O'Hara Avenue, which had been reported through 911 by a passerby.

Upon the arrival of officers, they discovered the driver unconscious behind the wheel of his vehicle after it had apparently left the roadway and collided eastbound and south of the roadway into the end of a brick wall.

Paramedics were able to immediately remove the driver from the vehicle and conduct life saving measures, but ultimately the driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was the sole occupant of the car.

The name of the driver is being withheld at this time pending next of kin notification and further investigation. For further information or if you witnessed the collision, please contact the Brentwood Police Department Traffic Safety Unit at (925) 634-6911.