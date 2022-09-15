Driver plows into Trader Joe's store in Castro Valley; shoppers injured

CASTRO VALLEY – Several shoppers at a Trader Joe's store in Castro Valley were injured after a driver plowed into the market Thursday afternoon.

According to authorities, the crash took place at the located at 22224 Redwood Road.

Chopper 5 captured at least four people being taken out of the store on stretchers. Their conditions were not immediately known.

#BreakingNews in #castrovalley where multiple people hurt after vehicle reportedly plows through the Trader Joe’s on Redwood Road. @KPIXtv pic.twitter.com/MASI90MnH8 — Brian Dinsmore (@BrianKPIX) September 15, 2022

No word on what led to the car crashing into the store.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come.