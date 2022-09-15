Watch CBS News
Driver plows into Trader Joe's store in Castro Valley; shoppers injured

CASTRO VALLEY – Several shoppers at a Trader Joe's store in Castro Valley were injured after a driver plowed into the market Thursday afternoon.

According to authorities, the crash took place at the located at 22224 Redwood Road.

Chopper 5 captured at least four people being taken out of the store on stretchers. Their conditions were not immediately known.

No word on what led to the car crashing into the store.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come.

First published on September 15, 2022 / 4:27 PM

