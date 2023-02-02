Watch CBS News
Driver injured in shooting on Dumbarton Bridge

FREMONT-- A driver was injured Wednesday afternoon in a car-to-car shooting on the Dumbarton Bridge, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The shooting was reported about 12:30 p.m. on the eastbound direction of the span, west of Thornton Avenue, the CHP said.

The driver was hospitalized with minor injuries and is expected to recover. A CHP spokesperson said it wasn't known if he was hit by gunfire. No suspects have been arrested.

No other information was available from the CHP about the shooting.

February 1, 2023

