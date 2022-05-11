1 injured in rollover crash on Skyline Blvd. in Woodside

WOODSIDE (CBS SF) -- Fire units responded to a rollover crash that started on Skyline Blvd. and ended on La Honda Road, in Woodside Tuesday evening.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a Chevrolet Camaro traveling along Skyline Blvd. (Highway 35) lost control and rolled multiple times, crashing into trees and finally coming to a rest on the eastbound lanes of La Honda (Highway 84) .

One patient hospitalized after vehicle rolled multiple times off Hwy 35, coming to rest next to eastbound lanes of Hwy 84 on its side against redwoods. Airbags deployed, patient extricated, hospitalized for evaluation. Always use caution on winding roads and follow speed limits. pic.twitter.com/Za6SPwbUV8 — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) May 11, 2022

The impact caused airbags to deploy. Emergency crews extricated one person who was hospitalized for evaluation.

No word as to what caused the crash.