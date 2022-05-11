1 injured in rollover crash on Skyline Blvd. in Woodside
WOODSIDE (CBS SF) -- Fire units responded to a rollover crash that started on Skyline Blvd. and ended on La Honda Road, in Woodside Tuesday evening.
According to the California Highway Patrol, a Chevrolet Camaro traveling along Skyline Blvd. (Highway 35) lost control and rolled multiple times, crashing into trees and finally coming to a rest on the eastbound lanes of La Honda (Highway 84) .
The impact caused airbags to deploy. Emergency crews extricated one person who was hospitalized for evaluation.
No word as to what caused the crash.
