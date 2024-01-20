Driver hits crash wreckage, pedestrian on Highway 280 in San Francisco

A driver on Highway 280 in San Francisco struck and seriously injured someone who had gotten out of their car Saturday night, the California Highway Patrol said.

Around 7:40 p.m., the driver of a Honda CRV crashed into sand barrels at the Highway 101 connector on northbound 280.

The Honda driver got out of their and was struck by a van a few minutes later. CHP said the van driver struck the CRV and the driver.

According to the CHP, the Honda driver was taken to the hospital with major injuries.

The driver of the van stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers.