Driver dies in solo-vehicle crash in Santa Cruz Mountains Sunday morning

CBS/Bay City News Service

SANTA CRUZ -- A 45-year-old Santa Cruz man died in a collision Sunday morning while traveling northbound on Graham Hill Road at approximately 2:45 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol.

The man's 2009 Nissan Altima reportedly left the paved roadway before hitting several objects, including a tree and ejecting the man from the vehicle.

The ejection resulted in life-threatening injuries and the man was declared dead at the scene after failed attempts at lifesaving efforts, according to the collision report.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

First published on May 26, 2024 / 8:37 AM PDT

