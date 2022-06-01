Watch CBS News
Driver dies in collision with tractor-trailer in San Leandro

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF/BCN) – A collision between a car and a tractor-trailer killed the driver of the car Tuesday afternoon and hospitalized a passenger, San Leandro police said.

Officers responded to a 4:10 p.m. report of a collision between a car and a big-rig truck in the area of Eden Road and Doolittle Drive just east of the Oakland International Airport, according to a news release issued Wednesday night by the San Leandro Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers found the driver of the car unresponsive and she died at the scene. A passenger in her car was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicates that speed was a factor in the collision.

The driver of the truck was uninjured and remained at the scene to cooperate with the investigation, police said.

