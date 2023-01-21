Watch CBS News
North Bay News

Driver dies after Tesla plunges into San Rafael backyard pool

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

Tesla driver dies after car plunges into North Bay swimming pool 02:17

SAN RAFAEL -- The driver of a Tesla died after she crashed through a fence and into a swimming pool at a home in San Rafael Saturday.

Tesla Pulled from Pool in San Rafael
A driver died after she crashed her Tesla into a backyard swimming pool in San Rafael Saturday. Dave Cannon via KPIX

A woman was heading west on Point San Pedro around 7 a.m. Saturday when her Tesla left the roadway and ran into the pool outside a residence on Bonnie Banks Way, according to CHP officer Darrel Horner.

According to Horner, the woman was not wearing a seat belt.

San Rafael police and San Rafael fire department were first to arrive at the scene and the driver was pronounced dead, Horner said.

It is not yet known if the Tesla was in self-driving mode at the time of the crash. 

No one in the home was hurt and damage was confined to the pool area.

First published on January 21, 2023 / 2:50 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.