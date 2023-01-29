Driver charged with DUI after hitting pedestrian in Emeryville

EMERYVILLE -- A San Francisco man was taken into custody on DUI charges Saturday afternoon after he allegedly struck a pedestrian near the IKEA store in Emeryville.

An Emeryville police spokesperson said the collision occurred at about 1:17 p.m. Saturday in the 4400 block of Shellmound Street.

The victim was treated for major injuries by Alameda County Fire Department paramedics and transported to the hospital.

The driver of the vehicle, a 34-year-old San Francisco man, fled on foot, but was apprehended a few blocks away by police.

The driver was identified by witnesses and arrested for felony DUI, fleeing the scene of a collision and gun possession.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Emeryville Police Department's Criminal Investigations Section at (510) 596-3700.