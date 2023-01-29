Watch CBS News
Crime

Driver charged with DUI after hitting pedestrian in Emeryville

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now
PIX Now 19:46

EMERYVILLE -- A San Francisco man was taken into custody on DUI charges Saturday afternoon after he allegedly struck a pedestrian near the IKEA store in Emeryville.

An Emeryville police spokesperson said the collision occurred at about 1:17 p.m. Saturday in the 4400 block of Shellmound Street.

 The victim was treated for major injuries by Alameda County Fire Department paramedics and transported to the hospital.

The driver of the vehicle, a 34-year-old San Francisco man, fled on foot, but was apprehended a few blocks away by police. 

The driver was identified by witnesses and arrested for felony DUI, fleeing the scene of a collision and gun possession.

 Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Emeryville Police Department's Criminal Investigations Section at (510) 596-3700.

First published on January 29, 2023 / 6:32 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.