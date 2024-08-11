Driver arrested on suspicion of DUI after fatal crash in Orinda

The driver of a BMW SUV was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol after a collision that killed a motorcycle rider Saturday in Orinda, the California Highway Patrol said.

The collision was reported about 12:05 a.m. on westbound state Highway 24, east of Saint Stephens Drive, the CHP said in a Facebook posting.

The man driving the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene, the highway patrol said. The man driving the BMW was not injured.

The crash is under investigation. Anyone who witnessed it or the events leading up to it is asked to contact CHP Contra Costa in Martinez at 925-646-4980 or email their contact information to 320Investigations@chp.ca.gov to be contacted by the investigating officer.