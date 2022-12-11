Driver arrested in early morning deadly San Jose crash

SAN JOSE -- A truck driver was under arrest on driving under the influence charges Sunday after his vehicle careened into a pole killing a passenger.

San Jose police said officers responded to a report of a crash in the area of Story and Senter Roads at around 11:45 p.m. Saturday.

The preliminary investigation has revealed that a 2022 Chevrolet truck, driven by an adult male driver and occupied by three adult female passengers, was traveling northbound on Senter Road when it attempted to turn left onto Story Road.

The truck left the roadway at the intersection and collided with the steel pillar of a billboard in the same area. The three passengers all sustained moderate to serious injuries and were transported to local hospitals.

One of the female passengers succumbed to her injuries at the hospital and was pronounced dead. Two other passengers were hospitalized with various injuries.

The driver of the truck was not injured and displayed signs of alcohol influence. He was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and vehicular manslaughter. He was subsequently booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail.

It was the 60th fatal traffic collision in San Jose this year.

Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact Detective Aldinger #4183 of the San José Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 4183@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4654.