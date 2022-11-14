Driver arrested after fleeing from suspected DUI crash in Petaluma

PIX Now-- Top Monday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom

PETALUMA -- A Santa Rosa man was arrested Sunday night in Petaluma on suspicion of hit-and-run and driving under the influence.



A truck believed to have been driven by Alan LoyolaSegura, 21, allegedly collided with a parked vehicle at Western Avenue and Hill Drive, Petaluma police said.



Witnesses told police two people ran from the scene after the 10 p.m. collision.



LoyolaSegura found nearby and was taken into custody. He was also found to not have a valid driver's license. He was booked into Sonoma County Jail.