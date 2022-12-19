Driver arrested; 1 dead, 2 injured in Vallejo suspected DUI crash

PIX Now -- Monday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom

PIX Now -- Monday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom

PIX Now -- Monday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom

VALLEGO -- A 30-year-old Vallejo man was being held for vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence following a fatal Sunday night crash.

The Vallejo Police Department said a 911 call came in around 7:55 p.m. reporting an injury collision involving three cars in the 4200 block of Sonoma Boulevard.

Upon arrival, officers found that a 2013 BMW SUV had collided with a 1965 Chevrolet sedan that was disabled in the roadway.

A third vehicle, a 1999 Honda, was also struck as it was parked assisting the victims in the Chevrolet.

Officers said their initial investigation has revealed that the BMW was traveling northbound on Sonoma Boulevard when it struck the rear of the Chevrolet.

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 44-year-old Fairfield resident, was outside of his vehicle and sustained fatal injuries.

Meanwhile, a female passenger in the Chevrolet, a 48-year-old American Canyon resident, was injured as was a third person.

Officers said the driver of the BMW showed signs of intoxication and was arrested for DUI and vehicular manslaughter. He has been booked into the Solano County jail.

The name of the victim was being withheld pending notification of family members.

The collision is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Corporal Lenard Alamon of the Vallejo Police Department Traffic Division - (707) 648-4329.

This was the 24th fatality this year as a result of a collision. It is the highest number of fatalities ever recorded in Vallejo.