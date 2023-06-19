Draymond Green reportedly declines option with Warriors, enter free agency

SAN FRANCISCO – After winning four NBA titles with the Golden State Warriors, Draymond Green will reportedly enter free agency.

Rich Paul, Green's agent, told Shams Charnia of the Athletic that the power forward will decline the team's $27.5 million player option for the upcoming season and become an unrestricted free agent.

Golden State Warriors four-time NBA champion Draymond Green is declining his $27.5 million player option for 2023-24 season and will enter unrestricted free agency, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul told @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 19, 2023

Meanwhile, Paul reportedly told ESPN that a return to the Warriors was not out of the question, saying, "We will continue to talk to Golden State and explore all options."

Klutch's Rich Paul to ESPN on Golden State's Draymond Green declining player option: "We will continue to talk to Golden State and explore all options," Paul said. It was expected Green would opt-out and now he can talk with Warriors, explore sign-and-trades and free agency. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 19, 2023

Known for his defense and his leadership on the court, Green played a crucial role in the team's dynasty of six NBA finals appearances and four championships during his 11 seasons with the Warriors.

More details to come.