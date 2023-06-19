Watch CBS News
Sports

Draymond Green reportedly declines option with Warriors, enter free agency

/ CBS San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO – After winning four NBA titles with the Golden State Warriors, Draymond Green will reportedly enter free agency.

Rich Paul, Green's agent, told Shams Charnia of the Athletic that the power forward will decline the team's $27.5 million player option for the upcoming season and become an unrestricted free agent.

Meanwhile, Paul reportedly told ESPN that a return to the Warriors was not out of the question, saying, "We will continue to talk to Golden State and explore all options."

Known for his defense and his leadership on the court, Green played a crucial role in the team's dynasty of six NBA finals appearances and four championships during his 11 seasons with the Warriors.

More details to come.

First published on June 19, 2023 / 9:36 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.