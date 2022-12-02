Watch CBS News
Drawing to decide deadlocked Richmond City Council election

CBS/Bay City News Service

RICHMOND -- The luck of a draw will determine the deadlocked Richmond City Council race between Andrew Butt and Cesar Zepeda, election officials announced Thursday.

Helen Nolan, the county's assistant registrar of voters, said that both candidates finished with 1,921 votes.  

"Yes, they are really, really tied," Nolan said.  

The final count came this week, after 11 ballots were added to the mix, after voters fulfilled a county request to verify signatures. Nine of the votes were added in Richmond, as two voters didn't fill out their choice for District 2.

The race was so close, county election officials went back and re-counted votes by hand as part of the required state audit of at least 1 percent of precincts be recounted.

The county handles Richmond's elections, but the city handles ties, according to its agreement with the county.

Now on Friday, Richmond officials will put each candidate's name in sealed, unmarked envelopes and one will be drawn to decide the winner.

