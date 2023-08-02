Drawing held for $1.1B Mega Millions jackpot; check out the winning numbers
SAN FRANCISCO — Lottery officials on Tuesday night held a Mega Millions drawing for a $1.1 billion jackpot.
These are the winning numbers: 8, 24, 30, 45, 61 and a Mega Ball of 12.
The last time someone hit the Mega Millions jackpot was back in mid-April. However, Mega Millions said several people have matched all five white balls since then.
The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are approximately one in 302.58 million.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.