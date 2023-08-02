Watch CBS News
U.S.

Drawing held for $1.1B Mega Millions jackpot; check out the winning numbers

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now Evening Edition — 8-1-23
PIX Now Evening Edition — 8-1-23 10:32

SAN FRANCISCO — Lottery officials on Tuesday night held a Mega Millions drawing for a $1.1 billion jackpot.

These are the winning numbers: 8, 24, 30, 45, 61 and a Mega Ball of 12.

The last time someone hit the Mega Millions jackpot was back in mid-April. However, Mega Millions said several people have matched all five white balls since then. 

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are approximately one in 302.58 million.  

First published on August 1, 2023 / 8:08 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.