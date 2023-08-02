Drawing held for $1.1B Mega Millions jackpot; check out the winning numbers

SAN FRANCISCO — Lottery officials on Tuesday night held a Mega Millions drawing for a $1.1 billion jackpot.

These are the winning numbers: 8, 24, 30, 45, 61 and a Mega Ball of 12.

The last time someone hit the Mega Millions jackpot was back in mid-April. However, Mega Millions said several people have matched all five white balls since then.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are approximately one in 302.58 million.