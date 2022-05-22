Dramatic CHP Daly City cliff rescue captured on video

DALY CITY (CBS SF) -- Despite challenging winds, a California Highway Patrol helicopter crew safely plucked a man clinging to a Daly City cliff 500 feet above the Pacific Ocean -- a rescue recorded on video.

The CHP said they got a call from Daly City firefighters around 5:10 p.m. Thursday, asking for helicopter assistance at Mussel Rock along a cliff face high above the ocean.

A local fisherman had called 911, reporting a male victim clinging to a vertical cliff wall, approximately half way down a 500-foot cliff. Due to his location, ground rescuers were unable to locate him.

**CHP HELICOPTER CLIFF RESCUE** Daly City, San Mateo, CA – Thursday at approximately 5:10 PM., CHP Helicopter H-30 was requested by the Daly City Fire Department to respond to Mussel Rock and assist them with a cliff rescue. A local fisherman called in and reported a male victim clinging to a vertical cliff wall, approximately half way down a 500 foot cliff. Due to his location ground rescuers were unable to locate him. CHP Helicopter H-30 arrived overhead and located the victim. Due to his location, it was determined that a helicopter rescue would be the safest and most efficient way to remove the victim from the cliff face. Despite challenging winds, the CHP Pilot maneuvered H-30 100 feet over the scene while a CHP Officer/Paramedic simultaneously hoisted a second CHP Officer/Paramedic down to the victim. The victim was placed into a rescue harness and both he and the officer were short-hauled to a nearby landing zone where the victim was transferred from the helicopter to awaiting Daly City Fire and AMR personnel. The California Highway Patrol Golden Gate Division Air Operations unit, based at the Napa County Airport, operates four aircraft (two airplanes and two helicopters) which patrol the 9 Bay Area Counties, approximately 6,923 square miles that is home to a residential population of more than 7 million people. The helicopter is routinely staffed with a CHP Officer/Pilot and a CHP Officer/Paramedic. The helicopter is equipped with a rescue hoist that can lift patients and/or rescuers to and from challenging terrain.

When the CHP helicopter arrived overhead, the crew located the victim. Due to his location, it was determined that a helicopter rescue would be the safest and most efficient way to remove the man from the cliff face.

The pilot maneuvered chopper and an officer/paramedic was dropped down to the man. He was placed into a rescue harness and both he and the officer were short-hauled to a nearby landing zone.

The man's condition was not released and an explanation about how he got stranded given.