Dramatic CHP Daly City cliff rescue captured on video
/ CBS San Francisco
DALY CITY (CBS SF) -- Despite challenging winds, a California Highway Patrol helicopter crew safely plucked a man clinging to a Daly City cliff 500 feet above the Pacific Ocean -- a rescue recorded on video.
The CHP said they got a call from Daly City firefighters around 5:10 p.m. Thursday, asking for helicopter assistance at Mussel Rock along a cliff face high above the ocean.
A local fisherman had called 911, reporting a male victim clinging to a vertical cliff wall, approximately half way down a 500-foot cliff. Due to his location, ground rescuers were unable to locate him.
When the CHP helicopter arrived overhead, the crew located the victim. Due to his location, it was determined that a helicopter rescue would be the safest and most efficient way to remove the man from the cliff face.
The pilot maneuvered chopper and an officer/paramedic was dropped down to the man. He was placed into a rescue harness and both he and the officer were short-hauled to a nearby landing zone.
The man's condition was not released and an explanation about how he got stranded given.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in for more features.