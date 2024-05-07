Drake's security guard injured in shooting outside rapper's Toronto home, police say

5/7: CBS Morning News 5/7: CBS Morning News 20:13

A security guard for the rapper Drake was injured in a shooting outside Drake's Toronto home overnight, police said Tuesday.

The shooting was reported at about 2 a.m. local time, Inspector Paul Krawczyk with the Toronto Police Service said in a news conference. The security guard, who has not been identified, was hospitalized and remains in serious condition, Krawczyk said. He did not share information about the guard's injuries.

The shooting comes amid a rap beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. One of Lamar's tracks featured Drake's Toronto home as its cover art.

Krawczyk said police "cannot speak to a motive at this time."

He also said he could not confirm if Drake was home at the time of the shooting, but said police were in touch with the rapper's team and that they were cooperating with the investigation.

Officers with the Toronto Police Service are seen outside Canadian rapper Drake's mansion in Toronto, May 7, 2024. Andrew Francis Wallace/Toronto Star via Getty Images

The guard was standing outside the home's gates when he was shot, Krawczyk said.

A vehicle was involved in the shooting, but Krawczyk said he could not yet classify it as a drive-by shooting.

Throughout the news conference, Krawczyk emphasized that information was "very limited" because the investigation was in its early stages. He said officers would be canvassing the neighborhood to speak to witnesses and were seeking to collect video footage.

While police have already "collected some video evidence which captures the incident," he said he could not provide descriptions of the vehicle or suspects at this time.

"We're dealing with video quality issues," Krawczyk said. "As we have information and we're able to analyze video better then we'll be able to provide more information."