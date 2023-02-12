Dozens of women in sci-tech sworn in as new U.S. citizens in San Francisco

Women in sci-tech sworn in as new U.S. citizens in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO -- The United Nations proclaimed Feb. 11 International Day of Women and Girls in Science and, to celebrate the event, a special swearing-in ceremony was held in San Francisco to welcome the nation's newest citizens.

Thirty-six women from 17 countries, all working in the fields of science and technology, took their oaths of allegiance in the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art.

Towering above them was the famous "Pan American Unity" mural painted by Diego Rivera. Created in 1940, the mural depicts the growth of the American experience from frontier to mechanization through innovation and diversity -- a message not lost on this group of women immigrants.

"When you think about representation and knowing you're getting to International Women's Month, it just felt good to be a part of it," said Wilma Pinnick, a tech employee from Nigeria.

"When I went for my interview, they gave the option: did I want to take my oath that day or today with the women in art and science? And I was like, hell yeah, for sure!" said Jasmine Sahni from India. "I want to be with these women in this space."

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi delivered the keynote address, saying the nation has always gained strength and innovation by welcoming people of different nationalities and genders.

"(There's) nothing more wholesome than the fuller participation of women," Pelosi told the immigrants. "And we believe, patriotically, in our country, that when women succeed, America succeeds. So, in many ways, our hopes are riding on you and the fresh, new citizens that you are."

Most of the women had been living and working in the U.S. for years but the choice to step away from their homelands and become American citizens is not always easy.

"Then it comes time to make this decision," said Ying Cai, a worker from China who has been here for 23 years. "It took me a while but this is where I should be. This is where I am. That's why I'm so happy today."

The women were born into a modern world of amazing technology and NASA aerospace engineer Anupa Bajwa, herself an immigrant, encouraged them to guide the nation boldly into the future

"Welcome citizens! Go forth and build your trusted, diverse teams. Include everyone. Create, collaborate and contribute," Bajwa said. "The best is yet to come and the sky is not the limit."

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service often holds naturalization ceremonies in scenic locations around the country. This was a first for S.F. MoMA.

For the 36 new citizens who participated, America is now officially "home," sometimes a place of challenge and struggle but always a land of opportunity.