Dozens of motorcyclists swarm Oakland gas station

OAKLAND -- Police have been getting reports throughout Sunday about a large group of people riding motorcycles and ATVs robbing and harrassing people.

Dozens of motorcyclists took over streets in the area of Grand Avenue and Perkins in Oakland near a gas station which investigators say was robbed and vandalized a short time later.

Video footage obtained by KPIX showed a car window smashed at that gas station Sunday afternoon.

Police say some of the riders rushed the snack area at the convenience store, grabbing what they could then speeding off on their motorcycles as police arrived.

Police did manage to detain one suspect who could be seen on video struggling with several Oakland police officers as they tried to arrest him.

Police have not said if this incident is related to any previous reports of bikers disrupting traffic on the Bay Bridge.

In an incident at around 11:15 a.m., Oakland police reported that officers followed a large group of motorcyclists riding east on the Bay Bridge and attempted to make an "enforcement stop" as the group neared the West Grand Avenue offramp. Police said a couple of the bikers began driving recklessly on the wrong side of the road and the officers discontinued that chase for safety reasons.