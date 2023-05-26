Dozens arrested in Nuestra Familia/Norteño gang crackdown in Fresno County following 2-year probe

FRESNO -- A nearly two-year-long investigation into violent gang crimes including murder along with drug and weapons violations in Fresno County has resulted in the arrest of more than two dozen people in various locations in the county, federal authorities said.

Beginning in July 2021, the investigation looked into the criminal activities committed by gang members for the benefit of the enterprise formed by the coordination of the Nuestra Familia prison gang and the Norteño street gang, according to a press statement from the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of California Phillip Talbert.

On Thursday, more than 500 federal, state and local law enforcement personnel executed dozens of search warrants in Fresno County in the cities of Parlier, Reedley, Del Rey, Dinuba, and Clovis. According to the press release, more than 25 criminal street gang members and associates were arrested and charged with crimes in either federal or state court, with crimes including murder in aid of racketeering, sales of illegal narcotics, illegal sale and distribution of firearms, and witness and victim intimidation.

Agents and officers also seized 49 firearms, ammunition, firearm magazines, currency, and controlled substances.

Among those arrested, 13 people were arrested on federal charges as follows:

Victor Javier Zermeno, 34, of Clovis, is charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine;

Matthew Pete Mendez, 32, of Reedley, is charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of fentanyl, and being a felon in possession of a firearm;

Miguel Angel Barragan, 27, of Parlier, is charged with conspiracy to commit murder in aid of racketeering and attempted murder in aid of racketeering, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence (attempted murder in aid of racketeering), being a felon in possession of a firearm, and attempted bribery;

Joey Noel Magadan, 20, of Cutler, is charged with conspiracy to commit murder in aid of racketeering and attempted murder in aid of racketeering, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence (attempted murder in aid of racketeering), interference with commerce by robbery, and using, carrying, or brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence and aiding and abetting;

Jonathan Maldonado, 33, of Parlier, is charged with conspiracy to commit murder in aid of racketeering and attempted murder in aid of racketeering, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence (attempted murder in aid of racketeering), and being a felon in possession of ammunition;

Ezequiel Maximino Guzman, 18, of Del Rey, is charged with conspiracy to commit murder in aid of racketeering and attempted murder in aid of racketeering, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence (attempted murder in aid of racketeering);

Victor Diaz-Aguilar, 30, of Fresno, is charged with being a felon in possession of ammunition;

Francisco Diaz-Salinas, 40, of Parlier, is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm;

Eduardo Amezcua, 32, of Reedley, is charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine;

Michael Neri, 33, of Reedley, is charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine;

Alejandro Hawkins, 24, of Reedley, is charged with distribution of cocaine;

Francisco Ferman, 28, of Delano, is charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine;

Ivan Hernandez, 25, of Parlier, is charged with interference with commerce by robbery, and using, carrying, or brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence and aiding and abetting.

The investigation is a joint effort by the Fresno County Sheriff's Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Multi-Agency Gang Enforcement Consortium (MAGEC), the Fresno County District Attorney's Office, the California Department of Justice, and the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR).