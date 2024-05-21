Woman accused of murder following deadly stabbing in downtown San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO – A woman has been jailed on suspicion of murder after a person was fatally stabbed in a downtown San Francisco residence last week, police said.

Around 1:45 p.m. on May 15, officers were called to a home on the 700 block of Post Street. When police arrived, they found an adult victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Officers and paramedics performed life saving measures, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's identity has not been released.

A woman was detained at the scene. Following an investigation, officers developed probable cause to arrest the woman, identified as 33-year-old Raymani Yuhashi of San Francisco.

Yuhashi was booked into the San Francisco County Jail on suspicion of murder.

Police said Tuesday that the case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the department's tip line at 415-575-4444 or to text TIP411, beginning the message with "SFPD."