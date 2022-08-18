Man charged in deadly shooting of 35-year-old in downtown Oakland

OAKLAND – A man is facing charges alleging he shot and killed another person following an argument in downtown Oakland earlier this month, according to the Alameda County District Attorney's Office.

Eric Warrick, 37, allegedly shot 35-year-old Oakland resident Joshua Barnes at 3:16 a.m. on Aug. 6 in the 1900 block of Broadway, Oakland Police Officer Kevin Godchaux wrote in a probable cause statement. Barnes was found in a vehicle and taken to Highland Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead at 3:50 a.m., Godchaux wrote.

Police arrested Warrick at about 3:55 p.m. Monday in the 7900 block of Hillside Street in Oakland.

Officers allegedly located Warrick and another person outside 447 17th St. following the shooting. Both were wounded, Godchaux wrote.

Surveillance video showed events unfolding early on Aug. 6 as Warrick and two other people stood on the southeast corner of Broadway and 19th Street. Barnes walked up to the group, started talking to them and an argument occurred, according to Godchaux.

The four walked a short distance west when Warrick allegedly shot Barnes while Barnes had his back turned, according to the probable cause statement. Then Barnes pulled out a gun and returned fire as Warrick allegedly fired again.

Godchaux said officers found multiple bullet casings in the area following the shooting.

Warrick was the initial aggressor, according to video surveillance police obtained, the probable cause statement said.

Godchaux said officers seized a .40-caliber handgun from a vehicle registered to Warrick, which was parked at the place where officers arrested him.

Warrick is expected to enter a plea Thursday in Alameda County Superior Court.