Downed tree takes out power lines in Novato, unclear when power would be restored

NOVATO (CBS SF) – A tree fell in Novato onto power lines, causing a power outage Wednesday afternoon that could last overnight, according to police.

Novato Police first reported the downed power lines on McClay Road between Saddlebrook Court and Chardonnay Lane around 2:57 p.m. and told residents to avoid the area.

HARD ROAD CLOSURE: McClay Rd. Between Saddlebrook Ct. & Chardonnay Ln. until Approx. 8PM Tonight. Power will remain out in the area & roadway will not open completely until approx. 8am Thursday 10/20:https://t.co/JS5mNxgyn9



For updates: https://t.co/xsZG9XwiXp https://t.co/b2Yrmak32w pic.twitter.com/nxomTrfwyj — novatopolice (@NovatoPolice) October 19, 2022

At 3:41 p.m., police tweeted an update stating that PG&E crews were on the scene and that the road was closed until 8 p.m. that night. They also added that the roadway wouldn't be completely open until 8 a.m. the next morning. It was unclear when crews expected the power to be restored.

To see this power outage and others, visit the PG&E power outage map.

Check back for updates.