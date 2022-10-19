Watch CBS News
Downed tree takes out power lines in Novato, unclear when power would be restored

NOVATO (CBS SF) – A tree fell in Novato onto power lines, causing a power outage Wednesday afternoon that could last overnight, according to police.

Novato Police first reported the downed power lines on McClay Road between Saddlebrook Court and Chardonnay Lane around 2:57 p.m. and told residents to avoid the area.

At 3:41 p.m., police tweeted an update stating that PG&E crews were on the scene and that the road was closed until 8 p.m. that night. They also added that the roadway wouldn't be completely open until 8 a.m. the next morning. It was unclear when crews expected the power to be restored.

To see this power outage and others, visit the PG&E power outage map. 

Check back for updates.

