Downed power lines block stretch of Dublin Canyon Road in Pleasanton

Fallen power lines shut down a major roadway in Pleasanton Wednesday morning, with the closure expected to last at least six hours, the California Highway Patrol said.

Power lines went down on the portion of Dublin Canyon Road between Foothill and Schaefer Ranch roads, the CHP initially said on social media shortly after 6:15 a.m.

Crews will be replacing power poles and lines. According to the CHP, the operations may last six to eight hours.

Motorists are advised to avoid Dublin Canyon Road and use alternate routes.