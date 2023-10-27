Suspect in Santa Rosa donut store robbery arrested

Santa Rosa police on Thursday arrested a man suspected of robbing a donut store earlier this week.

Officers arrested 31-year-old Santa Rosa resident Dawit Ekube a little before 1 p.m. Thursday during a traffic enforcement stop. Police allege that Ekube is the suspect behind a robbery at Andy's Donuts & Bagels on Piner Road on Tuesday.

Shortly after Ekube's arrest, detectives served a search warrant at a residence in the 2300 block of Mikayla Drive. The search revealed different evidence items from the donut store robbery, police said.

Ekube was transported to Sonoma County Jail, where he was booked for suspected robbery.

At around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a robbery that had just occurred at Andy's Donuts.

A male suspect entered the store and demanded that the clerk give him money from the register, reached over the counter and tried to grab the clerk. The clerk was able to run to safety as the suspect stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the cash register. The suspect then fled the scene and was last seen traveling west on Piner Road in a silver sedan.

Santa Rosa police's Violent Crimes Investigation Team took over the investigation while field and evidence technicians processed the scene. Detectives eventually identified the suspect as Ekube.

Anyone who has information that would assist with the investigation is encouraged to contact the Santa Rosa Police Department through an online tip line at www.srcity.org/CrimeTips or by contacting Violent Crimes Investigations detectives at (707) 543-3595.