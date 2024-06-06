Donald Trump expected in San Francisco for event with tech billionaires amid post-conviction fundraising blitz

Former President Donald Trump is expected to attend a fundraiser in San Francisco Thursday evening hosted by local tech billionaires.

The event is being held at the Pacific Heights mansion of venture capitalist David Sacks, with attendees paying anywhere from $50,000 just to get in the door to $300,000 per person for dinner and reception or $500,000 for a couple.

The fundraiser comes a week after Trump was convicted of 34 felony counts in the New York "hush money" case, with jurors finding that he falsified business records to cover up a $130,000 payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election. Trump is the first former president to be convicted of a crime.

Trump is using his status as a convicted felon in fundraising ads; his campaign claims the former president raised more than $50 million in the 24 hours following the May 30 conviction.

Trump is scheduled to be sentenced on July 11, four days before the Republican National Convention is expected to nominate him as the party's 2024 presidential candidate.

Meanwhile, organizers of a protest involving a three-story tall Trump Chicken - with gold side-swept hair and a prison uniform - plan to sail the inflatable effigy across San Francisco Bay during the fundraising event, presumably within view of the attendees.