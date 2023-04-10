Update: Former SF Fire Commissioner describes vicious attack; suspect faces multiple felonies

Beating attack in S.F. Marina District has neighbors fearing crime is out of control

SAN FRANCISCO – Former San Francisco Fire Commissioner Don Carmigiani released a statement about a brutal attack he suffered in the Marina District last week. Meanwhile, the suspect is facing multiple felony charges.

In a statement released by his attorneys, Carmigiani described what happened leading up to the April 5 assault near his mother's home. His attorneys also released graphic video of the attack.

fire-commissioner-attack kpix

Carmigiani was leaving the home on the city's Marina District after 7 p.m. when he was approached by three men near Laguna and Magnolia streets.

Authorities said the 53-year-old victim was then with a metal pipe. Carmigiani was taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital with severe head injuries, including a fractured skull.

The former commissioner said that hours earlier he and his mother called 911 to report three homeless people set up an encampment at her home, saying they made threats of violence to his family.

"As a result, my Mother did not feel safe leaving her home," he said.

Carmigiani said that neither the San Francisco Police Department nor homeless service providers responded to 911 calls. He also said that his mother and girlfriend told him that the group remained in front of the home, consumed drugs and displayed what was described as "extremely aggressive behavior" to people passing by.

The former commissioner said he stopped by the home that evening. After asking the group to leave, he said two people moved toward him in a threatening manner, with one attacking him with a metal pipe.

Carmigiani said that the group has had a history of drug use, vandalism and harassment of other residents in the Marina District.

"I recently learned that the City has continue to allow two of my attackers to remain in the vicinity of the incident. In fact, one of my attackers was seen near the scene of the attack, wearing my hat as a trophy, which fell off my head during the attack," he said. "This is unacceptable."

"My family and I are grateful for all the outreach and support we have received during this difficult time," he went on to say, and that he expects to make a full recovery.

Following the attack, 24-year-old Garret Allen Doty was arrested. On Monday, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced that Doty was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery with serious bodily injury and assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury.

Doty remains in custody and is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday.

"I understand how a violent attack like this can shake a community and I am committed to ensuring that the defendant is held accountable, so that we send the strongest message that violence like this is unacceptable," the district attorney said in a statement. "I am sending strength to the victim as he continues his recovery, and we will do everything in our power to seek justice for the victim and the community that has been traumatized."

At a community meeting Thursday night on neighborhood safety in the city's Sunset District, San Francisco police chief Bill Scott said the brazen attack has left the city shaken.

"Our hearts go out to him and his family," Scott told KPIX. "He's expected to survive his injuries which is good news. But these types of brutal attacks and these types of brazen attacks, these are the kinds of things that have people anxious."

The attack came in the same week Cash App founder and MobileCoin CPO Bob Lee was stabbed to death in San Francisco's Rincon Hill neighborhood, which has ignited an intense debate over safety in the city.

According to Jenkins' office, prosecutors at the arraignment will seek pre-trial detention of Doty, citing concerns over public safety.

Doty faces seven years in state prison if convicted of all charges.