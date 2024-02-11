Watch CBS News
Domestic violence suspect arrested after allegedly pointing gun at woman

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

Fairfield police on Thursday arrested a man after allegedly finding he had a handgun after a domestic violence incident.

Police said at approximately 10:18 p.m., they received a call regarding a domestic violence incident that allegedly took place at a residence on East Alaska Avenue.

The caller said a man known to her assaulted her, pointed a gun at her, and pushed her friend. He then allegedly fled in a vehicle.

At 10:25 p.m. an officer located the vehicle on westbound Travis Boulevard. The man was taken into custody without incident.

A search of his vehicle revealed a loaded firearm with an extended magazine. A protection order was approved and served.

The suspect was transported and, while being booked into Solano County Jail, was found to be in possession of a controlled substance, police said.  

