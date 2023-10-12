Disturbing images from Israel-Hamas war bring conflict to young eyes and minds through social media

SAN FRANCISCO – Terrifying graphic images from the Israel-Hamas war are being transmitted around the world, raising concerns that young people are absorbing the disturbing content via social media.

In all his years working as the head of the Jewish Community High School in San Francisco, Head of School Rabbi Howard Jacoby Ruben never imagined he'd be having these conversations with his students.

The devastating attack by Hamas that killed more than a thousand innocent Israeli civilians has sent shockwaves through his school. Many students and faculty have relatives in Israel.

ALSO READ: Musk's X egregious in its misinformation about Israel-Gaza war; EU threatens fines

"What's happening in Israel is permeating every aspect of this school: our students, our parents, our professional community," said Ruben.

But as the fighting in the Middle East intensifies, making sure his students are OK has become a challenge as another front of the war is being waged on social media.

After Hamas threatened to release disturbing videos of the 150 civilian hostages captured during its surprise attack on Israel over the weekend, school leaders across the country have been urging parents to consider deleting TikTok and Instagram off their children's phones, at least for the time being

"Those of us who have seen other wars, it's hard for us so imagine what it's like for 15, 16 year olds to be absorbing this," said Ruben

One ninth grader who has relatives in Israel said she decided to delete the Instagram app off her phone after talking to her parents.

"She doesn't want to see that stuff and she especially doesn't want me to see that stuff," she said.

Ruben said the idea is to protect students from images that can't be unseen.

"There are horrible images from conflicts all around the world. What distinguishes these images is their intentional terror; the fact that they are circulated for the purpose of inciting terror, explained Ruben.

Laura Ordones is head of digital content for Common Sense Media, a leading children's advocacy nonprofit. She said its not just those directly impacted by this war that need to worry. Once they're online, anyone can see them.

"These images are coming up in places that are easy for kids to access, which is very scary. Because these are traumatizing images that we know will have a lasting effect on children's mental health and well being," she said..

For Rabbi Ruben it's not about deleting these apps forever.

"We don't want to stop any student from engaging with the world," he said. "One of the reasons they're here in this school is to build those muscles while engaging with the world around them. But it is about building muscles. And there's a point at which too much strain and stress that breaks a muscle."